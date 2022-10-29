NC A&T uses big plays to rally past Campbell 45-38

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bhayshul Tuten ran for a career-high 258 yards and two touchdowns and Wesley Graves scored on a 6-yard run in the middle of the fourth quarter as North Carolina A&T rallied to defeat Campbell 45-38. The Aggies trailed 28-10 after a wild first quarter but scored on three big plays early in the third quarter. Tuten started it with a 70-yard run on the third snap of the second half. Moments later Jacob Roberts returned an interception 39 yards. And on A&T’s next possession Jalen Fowler found Zachary Leslie for a 35-yard touchdown. Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 426 yards for the Camels, completing 31 of 47 and two first-quarter touchdowns.

