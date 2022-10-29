Olofsson scores in OT as Sabres rally past Blackhawks 4-3
By JOE YERDON
Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored twice, including in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Olofsson got his sixth of the season 36 seconds into overtime. He converted a slap shot from the right circle off a pass from Tage Thompson. Buffalo had dropped two in a row. The Sabres trailed 3-1 after two periods, but Thompson scored twice in the third. Craig Anderson made 23 saves. Jason Dickinson, Sam Lafferty and Taylor Raddysh scored for Chicago.