Potter has losing return to Brighton; City tops EPL with win

LONDON (AP) — Brighton has beaten Chelsea 4-1 in the English Premier League to hand Graham Potter his first loss since leaving the south-coast club to take over the Blues in September. The loss means Chelsea dropped eight points behind Manchester City. City took the overnight lead in the standings by beating Leicester 1-0 away thanks to an inch-perfect free kick from Kevin De Bruyne in the second half. Arsenal can reclaim the lead by beating last-place Nottingham Forest at home on Sunday. Tottenham came from two goals down in the second half to beat Bournemouth 3-2 and halt a run of two straight league losses. Resurgent Newcastle has won five of its last six after routing Aston Villa 4-0 at home.

