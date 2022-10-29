Reynolds’ 5 TDs, new coach leads Charlotte past Rice 56-23

HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Reynolds matched a career best with five touchdown passes and Charlotte, after firing its previous head coach, cruised to a 56-23 victory over Rice to snap a four-game losing streak. Will Healy, who led Charlotte to its first bowl game in his first season as head coach with the 49ers in 2019, was let go on Sunday with a 15-24 record overall. Offensive line coach Pete Rossomando was named interim head coach. The 49ers finished with 514 yards of offense, scored touchdowns on seven consecutive drives and scored its most points in a Conference USA game. TJ McMahon threw three touchdown passes for Rice (4-3, 2-2).

