San Jose State rallies for emotional 35-28 win over Nevada

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro passed for 340 yards and two touchdowns, Kairee Robinson ran for two big scores and San Jose State rallied for an emotional 35-28 victory over Nevada. San Jose State postponed its football game last weekend after freshman running back Camdan McWright was killed when he was hit by a school bus while riding a scooter near campus. SJSU started tonight’s game by forming a 6 on the field in honor of McWright, who wore the number. Robinson scored on a 5-yard run with 1:10 left to play to give the Spartans the victory.

