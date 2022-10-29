Spain’s Morata substituted for hurt foot in Atlético game

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid and Spain striker Álvaro Morata has had to be substituted after hurting his right leg in Saturday’s Spanish league match at Cádiz with the World Cup less than a month away. Atlético’s initial description of his injury is a “contusion.” Morata could not continue after defender Mamadou Mbaye stomped on his right foot in the seventh minute of play. Morata is the first-choice striker for Spain coach Luis Enrique. Luis Enrique is scheduled to announce his World Cup squad on Nov. 11.

