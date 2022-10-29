Travis has career day as Florida State routs Georgia Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis wasn’t sharp at times but still completed 23 of 38 passes for a career-best 396 yards and three touchdowns as Florida State routed Georgia Tech 41-16. Travis connected with Johnny Wilson on a 78-yard TD, Lawrance Toafili on a 62-yard TD and Ja’Khi Douglas on a 24-yard TD as the Seminoles halted a three-game losing streak. Trey Benson ran 18 times for 111 yards and Toafili had 13 carries for 70 yards as the Seminoles accumulated 246 rushing yards, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Freshman Zach Pyron completed 18 of 28 passes for 198 yards as well as a TD pass and TD run for Georgia Tech.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.