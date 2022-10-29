UT Martin bounces back, drubs Houston Christian 52-28

HOUSTON (AP) — Zak Wallace scored four touchdowns on just 15 carries and totaled 155 yards rushing and UT Martin beat Houston Christian 52-28 in a non-conference game. His backfield mate, Sam Franklin, collected 139 yards ruching on just eight carries and reached the end zone once. The majority of his yardage occurred on his 89-yard scoring jaunt late in the third quarter. Houston Christian’s Justin Fomby threw for 394 yards and three touchdowns but suffered three interceptions. Vernon Harrell caught six passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns and Ismail Mahdi caught eight passes for 121 yards and a score.

