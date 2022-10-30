AP sources: Big 12 agrees to 6-year extension with ESPN, Fox

The Big 12 has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth more than $2 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those networks through the 2030-31 college sports seasons. That’s according to two people familiar with the deal who confirmed details to The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because contracts had yet to be finalized and no official announcement was expected soon. Sports Business Journal was first to report the deal would be worth $380 million annually. The Big 12 still has two years left on its current deals with Fox and ESPN.

