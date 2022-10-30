De Gea in great form as Man United beats West Ham 1-0

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford scored his 100th goal for Manchester United but it required heroics from David de Gea to secure a 1-0 win against West Ham in the Premier League. The victory moves United up to fifth in the league after Erik ten Hag’s team was pushed to the limit by the visitors. Rashford’s 38th-minute header saw him arrive at a personal landmark. He became the first United player to reach a century of goals since all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney.

