Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:44 AM

De Gea in great form as Man United beats West Ham 1-0

KTVZ

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford scored his 100th goal for Manchester United but it required heroics from David de Gea to secure a 1-0 win against West Ham in the Premier League. The victory moves United up to fifth in the league after Erik ten Hag’s team was pushed to the limit by the visitors. Rashford’s 38th-minute header saw him arrive at a personal landmark. He became the first United player to reach a century of goals since all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content