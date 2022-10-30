Giants can’t overcome mistakes, Seattle’s defense in loss

SEATTLE (AP) — After weeks of riding the edge with one close win after another, the New York Giants finally ran into a combination of obstacles they couldn’t overcome. Injuries, critical turnovers and an opponent loaded up to stop Saquon Barkley sent the Giants into their bye week with a 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Giants are still 6-2 heading into a needed week off. New York had two new starters on the offensive line against Seattle because of injuries to right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredeson. Barkley was held to a season-low 59 yards on 20 carries.

