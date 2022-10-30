LAFC advances to MLS Cup final with 3-0 win over Austin FC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian “Chicho” Arango scored the go-ahead goal for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Football Club advanced to its first MLS Cup final with a 3-0 victory over Austin FC. LAFC will host the winner of Sunday night’s Eastern Conference final between NYCFC-Philadelphia Union on Saturday afternoon. In the second half, Maximiliano Urruti scored an own goal and substitute Kwadwo Opoku added a score in the late stages.

