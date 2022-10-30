Michigan State president: Post-game melee ‘unacceptable’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State President Samuel Stanley has apologized and says the actions of the football players who were involved in a postgame melee with Michigan players are “unacceptable.” He also says the players involved would be held responsible by coach Mel Tucker. The scuffle broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel out after the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7 on Saturday. Social media posts showed at least three Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows in and near a hallway that does not lead to locker rooms.

