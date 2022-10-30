No. 2 Ohio St resilient on road, shows complete skillset

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — No. 2 Ohio State’s win over No. 16 Penn State added to the body of evidence that this could be the most complete Buckeyes team in years. It also showed the Buckeyes can find ways to win on the road even when they are outplayed. Ohio State had a 28-point fourth quarter to rally over Penn State 44-31. Ohio State will be heavily favored in games against Northwestern, Indiana and Maryland before their meeting with No. 4 Michigan in Columbus on Nov. 26.

