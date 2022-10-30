Patriots’ Kraft, school statements denounce antisemitism

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other members of the sports world around the U.S. are condemning recent incidents of hate speech toward Jewish people. Some of the most prominent statements have come from the music mogul formerly known as Kanye West. There’s a strong push by team executives and athletes to continue to be vocal against hatred and intolerance — on and off the field. An antisemitic phrase was projected on a football stadium during the Florida-Georgia college football game. The NBA and the Brooklyn Nets issued statements after Kyrie Irving appeared to back an antisemitic movie. And foundation funded by the Patriots owner is pushing back Sunday by airing an ad calling for people to stand up against hate speech toward Jewish people.

