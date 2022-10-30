Phillies set to host Houston with World Series tied at 1-all

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The World Series is set to return to Philadelphia for the first time since 2009 when the Phillies host the Houston Astros in Game 3 on Monday night. The series is tied at one game each after the teams split a pair in Houston. The always entertaining Phillie Phanatic mascot and the Philly fans figure to make it a fun time at Citizens Bank Park, especially with the game being played on Halloween night. One possible damper, however, is there’s rain in the forecast. Noah Syndergaard starts for the Phillies against Lance McCullers Jr.

