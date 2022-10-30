Saints ride Kamara’s 3 TDs, defense to 24-0 win over Raiders

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alvin Kamara scored his first three touchdowns of the season, and the New Orleans Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0. Kamara converted short receptions into touchdowns of 36 and 16 yards. He also rushed for a 3-yard score. Andy Dalton justified the Saints’ decision to start him for a fifth straight game instead of going back to Jameis Winston. Dalton was 22 of 30 for 229 yards and two TDs. Kamara had nine receptions for 96 yards to go with his 62 yards rushing. The Raiders didn’t get the ball across midfield until two minutes remained in the game. Derek Carr finished 15 of 26 for 101 yards with one interception.

