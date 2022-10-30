Series saver Robertson gets 2nd Phils chance 3 years later

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — David Robertson is back with the Philadelphia Phillies, three seasons after blowing out his elbow seven games into a $23 million, two-year contract. He was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, had six saves over the rest of the regular-season and got the save in the World Series opener against Houston. In his 14th big league season, Robertson has 57 wins and 157 saves. He earned his only All-Star selection in 2011 with the New York Yankees.

