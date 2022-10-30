Union Berlin back on top of Bundesliga with last-second win

BERLIN (AP) — Danilho Doekhi headed in the winning goal for Union Berlin with the last act of the game for a 2-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach which returns Union to top spot. Union was heading for defeat until the 79th minute when substitute Kevin Behrens headed an equalizer to Nico Elvedi’s first-half goal for Gladbach. Right at the end Doekhi surged through a crowd of players to head in Jamie Leweling’s cross from a corner routine. That sparked wild celebrations from Union’s players and fans. Union leads the league by a point from Bayern Munich.

