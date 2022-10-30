Vikings’ Peterson, Hicks get their revenge against Cardinals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith was in the middle of running back an interception, Patrick Peterson was turned to the Arizona Cardinals sideline with his arms in the air dancing to celebrate. Sunday was personal for the former Arizona cornerback. Peterson celebrated several big plays, often jawing with the Cardinals bench in Minnesota’s 34-26 win. Peterson had four tackles and three pass deflections and linebacker Jordan Hicks had six tackles against his former team, including a big fourth-down tackle in the fourth quarter.

