3 arrested after soccer fans invade pitch, clash in Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Police say they have arrested three individuals after a group of about 30 people invaded the pitch during a top-flight soccer match in Cyprus. Rocks and flares were hurled during a clash between fans. Police said in a statement the individuals in custody are aged 17, 23, and 25. They are being investigated on charges of unlawful entry in a sports facility, assault, illegal assembly and attacking a police officer. The clash happened about 20 minutes into Sunday’s match between Apollonas Limassol and visiting APOEL Nicosia. Riot police with the help of Tsirion stadium security officials intervened to break up the fighting.

