76ers stripped of 2nd-round picks next 2 years for tampering

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NBA has stripped the Philadelphia 76ers of second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 after an investigation into tampering during offseason free-agency moves. The league said the Sixers engaged in discussions involving free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before the date when talks could begin. Teams were not allowed to have conversations with agents or players on free-agent contracts before 6 p.m. on June 30. Tucker signed a $30 million, three-year contract and House signed for $8.4 million over two years. The Sixers made those moves after James Harden declined an option to give the team more flexibility.

