Chase Young to resume practice 11 months since tearing ACL

Chase Young is expected to practice with the Washington Commanders this week for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee 11 months ago. Coach Ron Rivera says Young will take part in positional workouts before getting ramped up to participation in team drills. It’s not clear when the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year will make his season debut. The Commanders have three weeks to activate Young off the physically unable to perform list once he resumes practicing. They are taking a slow approach to the young pass rusher’s recovery after surgery involved grafting a part of his left patellar tendon on the other side to fix the tear.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.