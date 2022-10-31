Clippers edge Rockets 95-93 on George’s clutch jumpers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George hit a go-ahead jumper with six seconds remaining and the Los Angeles Clippers edged past the Houston Rockets 95-93 to snap a four-game losing streak. George finished with 35 points on a night when Kawhi Leonard and John Wall sat out. K.J. Martin scored 23 points off the bench to lead the Rockets. They lost their fourth in a row and have just one win on the season. George’s 3-pointer tied the game 93-all with 39 seconds left. He bounced back from three costly turnovers earlier in the fourth quarter.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.