Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula in sync with tennis, not TikTok

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The 10-year age gap between Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula does not matter so much when it comes to playing tennis together but definitely creates a barrier when the subject is TikTok. The two joke about the generational divide but also see the ways in which their differences help each other. The 28-year-old Pegula is No. 3 in the singles rankings and the 18-year-old Gauff is No. 4. The two Americans are making their WTA Finals debuts in both singles and doubles this week. No other doubles pairing also has participated in the singles competition at the season-ending tournament for the best of the best in women’s tennis since Serena and Venus Williams in 2009.

