Danish soccer gives cash per goal for migrant labor in Qatar

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Thousands of goals scored in Danish soccer in November will raise money for migrant workers who helped build World Cup projects in Qatar. It’s the latest show of support for workers in Qatar from Denmark’s soccer federation. The national team will wear toned-down jerseys in Qatar including a black option to honor those workers who died in the past decade. The federation says every goal scored in Denmark in November from grass roots games to the top-tier Superliga will earn a donation of about $1.30. An equivalent number to 55,000 goals scored in November 2021 would raise about $73,000.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.