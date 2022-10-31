Neymar’s trial on fraud and corruption enters final day

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar’s trial has entered its final day with the company that accused him of fraud and corruption reducing the prison sentence it sought for the player’s alleged involvement in irregularities related to his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013. The trial’s conclusion comes three days after Spain’s state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. Brazilian company DIS continued with its charges but called for a revised prison sentence of 2 ½ years for Neymar and four years for Neymar’s father, who is also the player’s agent.

