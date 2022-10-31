No. 17 North Carolina loses 3 starters for season to injury

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh. The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season. Taylor is a graduate transfer from Virginia. He had started all eight games and has 3 1/2 sacks. Evans had started seven games. Hood had started four games and had secured a growing backfield role in wins at Miami and Duke. UNC visits Virginia on Saturday.

