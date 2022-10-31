Phillies fan Jill Biden to attend World Series Game 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is heading to Game 4 of the World Series this week in her hometown of Philadelphia as her team, the Phillies, battles the Houston Astros. The White House says Jill Biden will attend Tuesday’s game, during which Major League Baseball will honor those affected by cancer. President Joe Biden has made ending cancer “as we know it” a major effort of his administration. He also often jokes about his wife, “a Philly girl,” and her allegiances to the teams there.

