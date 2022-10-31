Relief for Spain as Álvaro Morata’s injury not serious

MADRID (AP) — There is some relief for Spain after tests carried out over the weekend showed no serious injury for Atlético Madrid striker Álvaro Morata. Morata had to be substituted on Saturday after hurting his right ankle in the team’s 3-2 loss at Cádiz in the Spanish league. Atlético’s initial description of the injury was a “contusion,” and it later said he had an edema on the soft tissue of his ankle. Atlético says the progress of Morata’s recovery will determine when he will return to training. He was not expected to play in the Champions League match at Porto this week.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.