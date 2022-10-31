Sakkari edges Pegula in 2 tiebreakers to start WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Maria Sakkari emerged to take a pair of tiebreakers and edge Jessica Pegula across more than two hours of big-hitting baseline action in front of a sparse crowd as round-robin singles play began at the season-ending WTA Finals. Playing with her grandmother in the stands, the No. 5-ranked Sakkari won 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) on a temporary indoor hard court at Dickies Arena. It was a rematch of the Guadalajara Open final on Oct. 23. Pegula won that one 6-2, 6-3 to claim the first WTA 1000 title of her career and move up to No. 3. Sakkari was a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist last season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.