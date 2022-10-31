Thai teen Atthaya Thitikul now No. 1 in women’s golf ranking

There’s a new No. 1 in women’s golf. Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul has replaced Jin Young Ko atop the ranking. The 19-year-old Thitikul is the second-youngest player to reach No. 1. Lydia Ko was 17 when she reached No. 1 for the first time. Thitikul has two LPGA Tour wins this year and three top 10s in the majors. She ended last year at No. 19. Thitikul was helped by the leading two players going through injuries. Nelly Korda missed four months with a blood clot. Jin Young Ko was out two months with a left wrist injury.

