AP source: 49ers trade RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to Dolphins

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A person familiar with the details says the San Francisco 49ers have traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hadn’t been announced. The Niners had a surplus at running back after trading for Christian McCaffrey last month and with Week 1 starter Elijah Mitchell set to return after the bye week from a knee injury. So they managed to recoup a draft pick after trading away four of them for McCaffrey and reunited Wilson with Miami coach Mike McDaniel.

