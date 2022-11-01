Former NFL players finding success as current NFL coaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel played 14 seasons as an NFL linebacker. He earned three Super Bowl rings with New England and has a level of experience that’s hard to match for players and even rarer for coaches. Vrabel is one of 10 current NFL head coaches with NFL playing experience, some with considerably more than others. The list includes Dennis Allen, Todd Bowles, Dan Campbell, Kliff Kingsbury, Kevin O’Connell, Doug Pederson, Frank Reich, Ron Rivera and Zac Taylor. Only Pederson and Campbell, who are a combined 0-10 in one-score games, have fewer than three wins as the league nears its halfway point.

