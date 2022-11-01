Frankfurt tops Sporting to advance in Champions League debut

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt has come from behind to defeat Sporting Lisbon 2-1 and advance to the knockout stage in its Champions League debut. Kolo Muani scored a 72nd-minute winner for the visitors. Arthur Gomes had put Sporting ahead in the 39th and Frankfurt equalized with a penalty kick converted by Daichi Kamada in the 62nd. Sporting was leading Group D while it was winning at home, but it ended in third place and with a spot in the Europa League playoffs. A draw would have been enough for it to advance regardless of other results.

