Gethro Muscadin, ex-Kansas, New Mexico forward, dies

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas and New Mexico forward Gethro Muscadin, who was involved in a rollover crash last December, died late Monday from the injuries he sustained in the crash. Jayhawks coach Bill Self announced the news in a statement Tuesday. The 6-foot-10 center appeared in 11 games for Kansas during the 2020-21 season, including a loss to Southern California in the NCAA Tournament. Muscadin transferred to New Mexico, where he started nine of 12 games for the Lobos last season before leaving the program in December. He was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Kansas Turnpike in the early hours of Dec. 30 and never recovered.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.