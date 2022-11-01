Guardiola: Walker and Phillips ‘likely’ ready for World Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips should recover from their injuries in time to be available to England for the World Cup. England coach Gareth Southgate will announce his squad next week. He is unlikely to see Walker or Phillips return to action before naming his 26-man group for the tournament that starts on Nov. 20. Guardiola was asked about the two players’ chances of being fit for the World Cup and says “it’s likely, the way they recover.” Walker underwent a groin operation last month while Phillips had surgery on his shoulder in September. Erling Haaland is still not in training because of a foot injury.

