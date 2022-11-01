LIV gets no world ranking points and it’s starting to show

LIV Golf has made it through its first season by awarding a lot of money but no world ranking points. That’s starting to become clear. Dustin Johnson made more than $35 million. That comes out to nearly $1.5 million for each round. As for the ranking, Johnson was No. 13 when he signed. Now he’s at No. 31. The world ranking is critical when it comes to the majors. But even if the majors leave their criteria alone, 35 of the top 48 players on the LIV points list would not eligible for the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open.

