Miller, Robinson, Vaughn lead RBs making mark in Big 12

Running backs have been dominant in the Big 12 this season. Five of the top 13 Power Five rushers in yards per game hail from the league. Kendre Miller is a key reason unbeaten TCU has a shot at reaching the College Football Playoff. Texas’ Bijan Robinson is projected by many to be a first-round draft pick. Deuce Vaughn has fueled Kansas State’s surprising run into the Big 12 title race. And Oklahoma’s Eric Gray and Baylor’s Richard Reese both average nearly 100 yards rushing per game.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.