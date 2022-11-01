Phillies’ Bohm hits 1,000th home run in World Series history

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history, and the Philadelphia Phillies quickly went to work on launching the next thousand. Bryce Harper, Bohm and Brandon Marsh teed off early against Houston starter Lance McCullers as the Phillies powered their way to a 4-0 lead in Game 3 of the 118th World Series on Tuesday night. Harper began the barrage with a two-run drive in the first inning. Bohm led off with a liner over the left-field wall in the second and Marsh hit home run No. 1,001 two batters later at Citizens Bank Park. Cy Young himself gave up the first World Series homer, an inside-the-parker to Pittsburgh’s Jimmy Sebring against Boston in the first World Series game in 1903.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.