Stars score 4 times in second period, beat Los Angeles 5-2

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz’s second score of the game punctuated a three-goal flurry in 91 seconds and the Dallas Stars used four-goal outburst in the second period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2. Hintz’s goal at 10:31 of the second followed scores by Jason Robertson at 9:01 and Tyler Seguin at 10:17. Joe Pavelski added Dallas’ fourth goal of the period at 18:37. Dallas’ Scott Wedgewood stopped 30 shots to earn his first win of the season. Kevin Fiala and Arthur Kaliyev scored for the Kings. Cal Petersen made 35 saves for Los Angeles.

