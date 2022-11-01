With 6-2 mark, Giants and GM Joe Schoen opt for no trades

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen stayed pat at the trading deadline rather than risk future capital for a deal. Speaking minutes after the NFL’s deadline passed, Schoen said he was on the phone much of the day discussing deals. Because of injuries, the Giants had a need for wide receiver. However, Schoen said the price was too high to get one. The Giants are 6-2 heading into their bye week and have a shot at making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Their next game is against Houston in two weeks.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.