At 0-4 on the road, Curry and the Warriors aren’t panicking

MIAMI (AP) — Things were much different the last time Stephen Curry played in four consecutive road losses. It was nearly a decade ago, from late February through early March 2013. He hadn’t made his playoff debut yet. He was tied for 180th on the NBA’s all-time 3-point list. He wouldn’t become an All-Star until a year later. A loss Tuesday night in Miami, despite a triple-double from Curry, dropped Golden State to 3-5 overall and 0-4 on the road. It’s too early to push the panic button. But it’s not the start Curry wanted or expected.

