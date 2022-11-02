Auburn’s Williams suddenly leading his alma mater’s team

Carnell Williams was an All-American running back on Auburn’s undefeated team in 2004. Now, the former NFL rookie of the year is running the show. At least for a month or so. Still relatively inexperienced as a college coach, Williams is serving as Auburn’s interim coach for the last four games, starting Saturday at Mississippi State. He replaces Bryan Harsin, who was fired Monday after going 9-12 with the Tigers. Williams said in his first public remarks during “a bittersweet 48 hours” that he is honored for the chance to lead his old program.

