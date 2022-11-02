Cavs’ Garland back after missing 5 games with eye injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland is back after missing five games with a left eye injury and will play Wednesday night in Cleveland’s game against the Boston Celtics. Garland had been out since Oct. 19, when he was inadvertently poked in the season opener at Toronto. The 22-year-old sustained a cut under his eyelid. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland will play without protective eyewear. He had worn a pair of goggles while working out. The Cavs initially thought Garland would only miss a couple games, but excessive swelling in his eyelid limited his peripheral vision. Cleveland went 5-0 while he was out.

