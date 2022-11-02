City teenager Rico Lewis breaks Benzema CL record

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City teenager Rico Lewis had to earn his start against Sevilla, and he made the most of it. The full-back became the youngest player in Champions League history to score in his first start in the competition. Aged 17 years, 346 days, Lewis beat the record set by Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema. The Real Madrid striker was 17 years, 352 days when he scored for Lyon against Rosenborg in 2005. Lewis was a surprise starter against Sevilla. City manager Pep Guardiola says “We don’t give presents here, he had to earn it.” City won 3-1.

