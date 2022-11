The Philadelphia Eagles look to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history when they visit the one-win Houston Texans. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been great for Philadelphia, winning 19 consecutive regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL. He threw a career-high four touchdown passes last week to lead the Eagles to a 35-13 win over Pittsburgh.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.