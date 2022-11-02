Javier holds Phillies hitless through 6, Astros lead 5-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston’s Cristian Javier has held the Philadelphia Phillies hitless through six innings in Game 4 of the World Series, and the Astros lead 5-0 after knocking out Aaron Nola in a five-run fifth. With the Astros trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, Javier allowed only a pair of baserunners, walking Bryce Harper leading off the second and No. 9 hitter Brandon Marsh with one out in the third. A 25-year-old right-hander, Javier struck out nine through six innings, including five in a row in the fourth and fifth.

