Real Madrid routs Celtic in milestone CL win for Ancelotti

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid converted two penalty kicks and saw goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois save another as it comfortably defeated Celtic 5-1 to secure first place in its Champions League group. Luka Modric converted a penalty in the sixth minute and Rodrygo another in the 21st, then Thibaut stopped one taken by Josip Juranovic in the 35th to leave Madrid in control at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Marco Asensio added to the lead in the 51st, Vinícius Júnior netted the fourth after a cross by Federico Valverde in the 61st, and Valverde himself closed the scoring for the hosts with a shot from outside the area in the 71st.

