Saka eases World Cup fears by returning to training

LONDON (AP) — Bukayo Saka has allayed fears he could be a fitness doubt for England ahead of the World Cup by returning to training with Arsenal three days after going off injured early in a Premier League match. The 21-year-old winger was forced off midway through the first half of the 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday after taking a kick to the ankle. The injury came just over three weeks before the World Cup begins in Qatar. Saka practiced at Arsenal’s training base ahead of Thursday’s home match against Zurich in the Europa League.

